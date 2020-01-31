

As controversy surrounding the establishment of the South-West regional security outfit code named; Amotekun rages on, an elder statesman , Chief Lanre Razak has thrown his weight behind the outfit, saying, its establishment was long overdue for security of lives and property in the zone.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however tasked the South-West governors, who initiated the move to do everything possible within the law to ensure its workability because of its importance to the security of the citizenry.



Razak, who is a member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), said the security situation in the country calls for more hands on deck to complement the Federal Government’s efforts at curbing the menace, asserting that, the Amotekun is not out to usurp the duties of the regular security agencies in the country.

According to him, since bandits and criminals are not spirits but humans living within the community, it would be easier for the local outfit to identify them and their hideouts and would be able to fish them out and hand them over to the regular security agencies for appropriate actions.

While thanking the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for appreciating the need for community policing, Razak urged the Federal Government to show more understanding towards the actual motive of the Amotekun protagonists as an added advantage for curbing crimes in the country.



The concerned High Chief further stated that the tension the issue is generating right now is unnecessary, saying, with cooperation, understanding and open heartedness, the Amotekun issue would come out as one of the helping hands the government needs for the purpose of securing the citizenry and their property.

Concluding, Razak gave the security agencies in the country a big pat on the back for a yeoman’s job they have been doing to keep the country secured, saying, “it takes people of high degree of patriotism to leave their family at home and put their lives at risk for the sake of their fellow countrymen.”

He therefore prayed God for their safety and success of their efforts just as he enjoined the people to keep on supporting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in his onerous task of taking Nigeria to the next level of enviable standard in the comity of nations.

