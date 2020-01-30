A 32-year-old applicant, Elijah Kanu, who allegedly stole hair extensions worth N150,000, on Thursday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Kanu, whose address was not given, is charged with theft.

The prosecution counsel. ASP Nkem Ukor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.13 at about 9 a.m at the Customs Trailer Park, Seme Border, Badagry, Lagos.

Ukor said that the accused stole one carton containing 70 pieces of woman hair extensions worth N150,000, property of Nboto Nigeria Ltd.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty,

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case untill March 4, for hearing.

(NAN)

