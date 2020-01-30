Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has reassured members of the State House of Assembly that he would collaborate with them to see that all the arms of the government work together for the progress of the state.

The governor who said this while receiving eight Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the state House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), assured them of his support and cooperation. “I assure you that I will do my best not to disappoint you, I will not betray the confidence, I will work hard to justify this trust you have exhibited. Working together, I’m sure that our people will be better for it.”



Uzodinma reiterated that political party is a vehicle to get to a particular destination, promising that “APC vehicle will take the state faster to her desired destination.”

Senator Hope Uzodinma



He assured the defectors that they will be treated as equals in the House, noting that most of them were founding members of the party who left recently as a result of the crisis that rocked the party in the state before the general election.

Commending the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins for placing trust in him and towing the path of progress, the governor expressed happiness that he can now “beat his chest boldly and courageously that Imo is an APC state.”



On his mission of making the state a gateway of APC to the South East, the governor said: “We will do our best to strengthen the party and take the message of this party to our neighbouring states. By so doing, we would have completely re-integrated South East into the national polity. As political leaders, we have a responsibility to go out to ensure that what belongs to our people from the national table comes to our people.”



Responding on behalf of the 19 APC lawmakers, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins thanked the governor for his open-mindedness, promising that the 9th Assembly will always complement the efforts of the executive for the overall interest of the state.



It will be recalled that earlier at plenary in Imo State Assembly, eight PDP members including the Speaker defected to the ruling APC, thus enabling it to control the House leadership.

The eight Lawmakers who defected to the APC are: Hon Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Hon. Kennedy Ibe (Obowo), Hon. Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Hon. Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte Uboma, Hon. Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise), and Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano),

