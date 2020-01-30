By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has rebuffed the allegation by the national arm of Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) which stated that TCN is yet to remit its N29m Check-off dues.

In a statement signed by the TCN General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, she noted that the publication was geared towards inciting staff based on deliberate misrepresentation of information.

“The allegation which was published in some dailies and online media on Monday, 27th January 2020, stated that outstanding check-off dues that ought to have been paid them by the end of December 2019, as agreed in a meeting held with TCN, the Union and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, is yet to be paid.

“TCN hereby state that the meeting was held with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Labour and Employment, not with the Minister of Labour as was stated in the publication and that check-off dues to both the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and Nigerian Union of Electricity Workers (NUEE) have been paid up to January, 2020.

“We further note that at the said meeting with the Permanent Secretary, an Accounts Reconciliatory Committee was set up consisting of three TCN staff and three SSAEAC members, to collectively examine the payment records by TCN and reconcile with SSAEAC records, in order to determine if there are any outstanding payments due to the Union. This was duly carried out.”

While explaining that TCN usually remits Union Check-off dues within two weeks after salaries are paid, she disclosed that the remittance for SSAEAC after March 2019 payment was suspended due to complaints from Local Chapter of SSAEAC that the percentage of dues due to them from the Check-off dues paid to the national body was not being remitted by SSAEAC national, adding that the suspension was lifted on the directive of the Permanent Secretary.

World Cancer Day:Nigeria ranks among countries with poorest cancer care -Mrs Akeredolu



“We therefore urge members of the public and the stakeholders in the power sector to disregard the insinuation of labour face-off in the company as TCN has fully discharged its obligations by paying the Union check-off dues to-date.

“The company is committed to expanding the grid and is very sympathetic to issues of staff capacity development and welfare which is why today, staff of TCN are the most productive in the power sector. This can be proven by the responsibilities they undertake, including the installation of most of the over 75 power transformers installed across the country in less than 3years.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

