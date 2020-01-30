Tottenham has announced the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 22-year-old has made 112 league appearances for PSV, scoring 29 times and providing 35 assists in that period.

Bergwijn earned his first call-up to the Netherlands squad in October 2018 and was also in their squad for the Nations League finals in June 2019.

He is seen as a Christian Eriksen replacement after the Denmark international joined Inter Milan.

Bergwijn can play on both wings and through the middle, and such versatility, coupled with his electrifying pace will surely come handy at the North London club.

