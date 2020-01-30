The former L.A Lakers professional basket ball player who played 20-season in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers has been remembered by millions of his fans and friends after his sudden death alongside his beloved daughter Gianna Kobe.

Some fans of Kobe Bryant dedicated their bodies for tattooing to remember a legend who lost his life to a helicopter crash.

A tribute to a Legendary Man, Black Mamba 🏀



I’m not a fan, I’m not doing this to get fame and attention, I’m doing this because Kobe and deserves this, because of his greatness! He is someone who is close to each other’s heart, and for that, I salute you!🙌🏻#KobeandGianna pic.twitter.com/ZiOxDMTfjO — Jv Alejandro (@jvalejandroooo) January 28, 2020

