Ona Ogedegbe, owner of Arikco Farms Emevor has said that land ownership is one of the challenges facing farmers into palm plantation in the Niger Delta region.

Ogedegbe who is also into palm plantation, lamented that owning a landscape in kilometres is another challenge in the region because of inadequate resources and the stringent processes that accompanies it.

Nigeria set for rice exportation-Agric minister

The farmer who made this disclosure in a recent interview with Daily Times, said the problem of staffing, lack of technological improvement are also challenges facing farmers.

Ogedegebe who has been in the business for 20 years, said that lack of funding, poor coverage of farmers at the grass root, access to loans are issues palm farmers are facing in Nigeria

‘’Over 20 years now getting automated palm oil producing machine is a big challenge in the palm industry,’’ he added.

Explaining the prospects of the business, he attested that there is market stability in oil palm plantation, adding that the market is always available.

He said, ‘’People from outside and within my environment like Bayelsa, Port-Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja come down to purchase oil and palm kernel oil from my farm in Isoko, Delta State.

‘’we also have local market that also comes to purchase oil produce.

‘’They are prospects in palm oil cultivation due to the market stability, you are sure of getting over 100% of what you put in, thus motivates you.

‘’The low cost of labour, high level yields and the present market for the product makes it a very strong business with a lot of prospect, I love to call this business ‘red gold’.

Disclosing his motivation for the business, he said that the need for a good retirement pension plan was what motivated him into establishing a business from it.

He further expressed hope in the future, saying that his target is to meet international demands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

