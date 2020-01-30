Ukpono Ukpong and Nneka Nwogwugwu, Abuja

The President, Kaduna Chamber for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, has said that plans have been concluded for this year’s Kaduna International Trade Fair billed to commence on Friday, February 28 through March 8 even as she disclosed that no fewer than 8 countries are expected at the event.

She gave the hint when she led the council of the Chamber on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of Daily Times Newspaper in Abuja.

Dankaka noted that the choice of the theme of the 41st annual Trade Fair ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Potentials Through Regional Integration’ was chosen to compliment the ongoing discussions on the threats and opportunities that abound on the formation of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) which the Nigerian Government is a Signatory to.

Her words: “We came to brief you on the forthcoming Kaduna International Trade Fair scheduled to hold on from Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 8 and some of the flagship events during the fair as well as seek support and partnership from your outfit.”

She disclosed that the fair will accommodate both local and international businesses ranging from manufacturers to retailers, suppliers, distributors and more.

Speaking further, Dr. Dankaka said the international trade fair does not only have the potential to create job opportunities for the unemployed youths in Kaduna but will help to boost the economic activities of the state.

“It will also provide and encourage development of industries and industrial inputs; as well as create a conducive atmosphere between Nigeria and other nations for joint venture projects in all areas of the economy.”

On his part, the Managing Director, Daily Times Newspaper, Aliu Akoshile, while calling for more collaborations, pledged full support of the media house in terms of coverage during and after the trade fair.

“I want to assure you that we will give trade fair full coverage, beginning with this press conference as well as try to highlight the key things that happen during and after the event.”

“During the event we wouldn’t mind to share copies of the paper to all participants who are registered throughout the duration of the event. It will ensure that they go back with the archival knowledge of the trade fair.

“After the trade fair, I want us to sustain the relationship. We are looking at organising a summit in partnership with the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce and Industry on economic or any topical issue so as to prepare the participants and the general public before the fair,” Akoshile said.

He noted that such collaboration will help to sustain the relationship as well as help put the chamber in the public domain.

Kaduna International Trade Fair is one of the largest international trade exhibitions in Nigeria that gathers producers and manufacturers of goods and services exhibiting their latest products for sales purposes and business promotion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

