Governor Samuel Ortom has approved the appointment of Ben Agande as the general manager of the Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation, publishers of The Voice newspaper.

Agande takes over from Philip Anza, who has been redeployed as principal special assistant to the governor on commercial enterprises.

I have no reason to fail Benue people – Gov. Ortom

Secretary to the Benue state Government, Prof.Anthony Ijohor (SAN) has already issued a letter of appointment to the new general manager, which takes effect from January 27.

Before this appointment, Agande was the senior correspondent of Vanguard newspaper in- charge of the north western states of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara.

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) English Language graduate started his journalism career in 1996 as a reporter with the Kwara state owned The Herald newspaper and also worked as the State House correspondent, Vanguard newspapers from 2006- 2009 and later from 2012 to 2015.

Agande also covered the National Assembly for Vanguard newspapers from 1999 to 2005 and later from 2010 to 2012.

From 2009 to 2010, he was the chief press secretary of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, (NESREA).

In 2005, Agande was appointed special assistant to the governor of Benue state on media where he worked till August, 2006.The new general manager of the Benue state Printing and Publishing Company had previously worked as political correspondent, Nigerian Tribune from 1998 to 1999 as well as senior reporter, The Monitor newspaper from 1997 to 1998.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

