Ile-Ife (Osun) The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday hosted the 2020 edition of the annual Oduduwa festival.

While addressing the cheering crowd at the event, Ogunwusi described the Yoruba as a uniquely different people created by God.

“Take a close look at our people, their conducts and lifestyle anywhere in the world, you will agree with me that we are uniquely different.

“No matter where we find ourselves, we are pace setters and that is the value we must continue to uphold.

“What we need to add to our uniqueness is love, let us love ourselves and others in order to record more wins.

“I am confident that if we live in love and unity, we will soar above whatever challenges that may confront us,”he said.

He commended the Are Ona Kakanfo, Ganiyu Adams, for his commitment to ensuring the consistent celebration of Oduduwa festival annually.

Adams had earlier expressed his joy over an improved level of unity in Yorubaland, saying this was fully displayed in the formation of Operation Amotekun.

“Let me commend Kabiyesi, the Oonirisa, the Alaafin of Oyo and other prominent Obas, leaders of socio cultural organisations, civil society groups and individuals for supporting the crusade for Operation Amotekun.

“The events that played out during the crusade for Operation Amotekun clearly indicated that the Yoruba blood truly flow in our veins.

“When the issue of Amotekun came up, I took up the challenge, and like a lone ranger, I made my position known to the world, without minding whose ox is gored.

“I said it clearly that whoever is against the initiative is an enemy of our race, which shows that in unity, everything is possible.

“So I am using this opportunity to appeal to all the state Houses of Assembly to do the needful by legislating the initiative and giving it the necessary legal backing.

“When this is done, we can be sure of winning the war for a better future,” Adams said. (NAN)

