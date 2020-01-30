The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has warned leaders and members of the proscribed Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), to desist from activities and statements that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

At a meeting with chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, the governor said anti-party activities carried out either by the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole or his allies in the EPM would be dealt with.

“The party does not belong to him (Oshiomhole); it belongs to all of us. It is the members that make the party supreme and not one individual,” he said.

The governor warned Oshiomhole to desist from his provocative activities or he may be forced, as governor, to invoke his powers to deal with him, noting, “We are warning the suspended national chairman that if he continues with his activities in the state, I will show him that I am the governor of the state. When he was governor, he would not tolerate the misbehavior he is exhibiting today.

“I have decided that if Oshiomhole comes to our state to disrupt activities of the state and party, we will deal with him. He stands suspended and in due course we will take appropriate action to expel him if he doesn’t behave well.”

Obaseki accused Oshiomhole of not supporting the APC while he was governor of the state, noting that “If there was any regret, it would be the elevation of Oshiomhole to the position of national chairman. My predecessor did not build the party in the state. With all the resources he had, he could not support the party.

“How can we be in power for 10 years in the state and do not have our own party building. As I speak, we are looking for our own land so that we will build our secretariat,” he added.

“I have authorised you to deal with anybody who wants to do anything contrary to the APC constitution. We will not allow destructive elements destroy our party.

“The president has urged us to build the party from the base, so anyone who cannot comply with the party structure should leave the party,” he added.

Obaseki while commending the party’s mobilisation committee for working hard to swell the ranks of the party, assured the APC LGA chairmen of his continued support.

In his remarks, Edo State Chairman of the APC, Barr Anselm Ojezua, said Governor Obaseki remains the people’s choice in the Edo 2020 governorship election.

Ojezua commended the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu for supporting the party in terms of resources and spending time with members, noting that the gesture was unprecedented.

The convener of the meeting and Chairman of the Edo APC LGAs chairmen, Mr. Ben Oghumu, said the forum was organised to commend the governor for his support to different levels of party and its members.

