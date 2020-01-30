The Inaugural Summit of all Diaspora State Focal Point Officers organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is schedule to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, February 4.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said that the first ever summit has as its theme: “Leveraging Diaspora Resources for National Development”.

According to the Local Chairman Organising Committee and Secretary to the Commission, Engr. Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, the summit will hold at the Auditorium, Global Distance Learning Centre (GDLI), Plot 825, Ralph Sodeinde Street, Central Business District, Abuja.

Dr Bassi said that the one-day conference will have in attendance, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Hon. Minister, Foreign Affairs; Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia State and all States and FCT Focal Point Officers on Diaspora Affairs.

Others include Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora; Sen. Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, NGOs, Members of the Standing Committee on Diaspora Affairs and representatives from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), International Centre for Migration Policy and Development (ICMPD), the European Union (EU), as well as, other prominent invitees and stakeholders from the academia.

Imminent Resource Persons on Diaspora Affairs will address the Summit. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, who is the Chief Host, is expected to deliver a speech while a keynote message will be delivered by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State followed by Technical and Interactive Sessions.

