The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, has arrested 13 suspects and seized 2,053 bags of rice allegedly smuggled into the country from Cameroun.

Parading the suspects at Ibaka on Thursday, the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base Ibaka, Capt. Peter Yilme said the suspects were arrested during two different operations conducted on January 26 and January 29 respectively, along the Unyenge creek.

Yilme, who was represented by the Base Operations Officer, Lt. Comdr. Kabiru Yusuf, at the handover of the suspects and confiscated bags of rice to the representative of Nigeria Customs Service, Garuba Hassan, said the arrests were made during routine patrol by navy gunboats.

He reiterated that the base will not relent in putting an end to illegal transactions on the water ways and advised smugglers to desist from the illicit act.

“The arrests bring to fore the unrelenting drive of the smugglers to continue their illicit acts. Nevertheless, the base will not relent to rid the waterways of all forms of criminal activities for legitimate economic ventures to strive.

“Smugglers are advised to turn a new leaf and embrace legitimate business activities. FOB, Ibaka appreciates once again, the provision of necessary logistics to the base by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas.

“Additionally, the base would not be achieving its operational mandate if not for the support and encouragement accorded her by the FOC Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran,” he stated.

