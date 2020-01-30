Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Sabo Nanono has tasked higher Institutions to adopt technology in addressing inherent agricultural problems in Nigeria.

Nanono stated that without sustainable efforts to achieve a shift from subsistence agriculture into a viable agribusiness, the challenge of feeding the growing population and creating a vibrant economy and massive jobs would be a mirage.

Agric mechanization key to achieving Food Sufficiency in Nigeria – Nanono

In a statement on Friday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the minister who spoke at the 27th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in Ogun State, noted that the main agricultural policy thrust of the present administration is the attainment of sustainable food security and modernization of the agric sector through technology adoption and innovation.

Nanono said, ” all over the world, the scientific transformation of agriculture is a challenging task that requires a holistic, integrate and systematic approach that weighs the traditional nature of the sector against burning desire to modernize the sector in all its ramifications.”

He also tasked agricultural universities to provide and nurture the intellectual basis for addressing the inherent problem of traditional agriculture through knowledge creation, training and knowledge and transfer of knowledge.

Nanono stated that knowledge transfer would empower and transform farmers in crops production, livestock and fisheries sub-sector as well as achieve food security, generate income and improve livelihood in the Nigeria.

He informed that “the Ministry will work with the Universities and other research and training institutions under its purview to be more organized and focus on Agricultural Development as clearly stated in their mandates”

He further stated that “the need for closer monitoring and coordination in line with government policies on the agricultural sector informed the decision of the present administration to approve the return of the universities of Agriculture to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

Nanono pledged that government will continue to do its best within limited resources adding that the ministry has approached the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for funding support in the areas of applied research and possibly infrastructural development for the universities under its purview.

In his address, the Vice- Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof. Felix Salako congratulated the 3226 graduands for successfully bagging their first degrees.

Also, the president of African Development Bank Group, who was also awarded with Honorary degree, Doctor of science,Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said integrated agricultural Value chain must be developed to make Nigeria more competitive in the food and Agriculture industry.

‘’ The African Development Bank will be supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria in the development of Special agro-industrial processing zones in Nigeria,’’ he said.

