A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gwagwalada, on Thursday, issued warrant for the arrest of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dauzia Loya (Dan) Etete and Munamuna Seidougha and Amaran Joseph over their involvement in the alleged $1.1billion Malabu Oil scam.

Etete was Petroleum Minister under Late General Sani Abacha.

Trial Justice Abubakar Kutigi issued the arrest warrant following an ex-parte application and affidavit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The EFCC’s lawyers led by Mr. Bala Sanga, at the court said that Etete and Munamuna Seidougha and Amaran Joseph have been at large and had since refused to make themselves available for trial.

It alleged that the suspects have been residing in France and were occasionally sighted in different parts of Europe.

The anti-graft agency maintained that the order would enable it to collaborate with the International Police (Interpol) to ensure that they are arrested and extradited back to the country for prosecution.

The three suspects were mentioned as defendants in corruption charges pending before different courts.

They were fingered accused of in the alleged fraudulent transfer of ownership of Oil Prosecting License, OPL, 245, regarded as one of the biggest oil blocs in Africa.

