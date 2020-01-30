A lawmaker in the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Wakili on Thursday says going by the current administration’s innovation in generating internally generated revenue in Kaduna state, that by 2022 the state will no longer rely on federal allocation to execute projects.

Wakili (APC/Zaria-city), who made the disclosure in Zaria, said the new innovation is actually yielding positive results.

He said the amount of money generated from internally generated revenue in the last four years is very huge compared to what was being realised before the coming of the Governor Nasiru el-Rufa’i administration.

“What the present administration is generating as internally generated revenue in the last four years is so huge; this is possible due to innovation in the collection of money and the ability of government to block many leakages.

“This has actually boosted our internally generated revenue and our projection now is that by the year 2022, Kaduna state will be able to stand on its feet. We will no longer be waiting for federal allocation to execute projects.

“This is what informed different reforms and innovation in the Kaduna state Internal Revenue Generating Service (KADRIS) to ensure that the revenue is secured not diverted, but truly drops into the appropriate account it’s supposed to,” he said.

He noted that all major nations became developed through the use of taxation, observing that the failure of any government to collect tax would only lead to laziness and unpatriotic acts among citizens.

“Tax is a mandatory issue; in the western world they don’t joke with it at all, their people pay tax regularly because they know that the money will be put to use for the betterment of all.

“The major concern of the masses here in Nigeria is to physically see that the tax money is being used for human development. However, in Kaduna state we are happy we are blessed with a leader that has the interest of his people at heart.

“We must actually thank God for this government, no matter the level of opposition, nobody can point a finger at el-Rufa’i and call him a thief; they can only accuse him of following due process,” he said.

According to him, the governor wants people to be upright so that things can be done in the right direction at both state and local government levels.

“I can recall, there is somebody working at one of the local government councils who confirmed that he spent seven months without going to office, yet, he receives his salary every month.

“It might interest you to note that when the said person was disengaged during the el-Rufa’i’s reforms he started condemning the present administration,” Wakili said.

