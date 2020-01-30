Mr Micheal Aina, the Chief Executive Officer, Best Leather Company, Sango, Ilorin has advised Nigerians to invest in the country instead of running abroad to invest their wealth.

Aina gave the advice in Ilorin on Thursday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying Nigerians wealth should not be sent abroad.

He said Nigerians were fond of investing in foreign land for profit motives to the detriment of their father land.

“Invest in Nigeria to boost our economy instead of enriching other people’s country. Build your country by investing your wealth in it.

“Create wealth for your people. Nigerian youths are capable and ready to work. Build industries and create jobs for the teeming population.

“Nigeria is blessed with a very beautiful environment where any industry can thrive. We have a very condusive environment to accommodate any industry.

“The mineral resources are there for you to tap from and develop this country. Nigeria can be better compared to other nations. Let us join hands and build our beloved country,” he said.

The CEO, however, advised Nigerians to be proud of their country and stop seeing abroad as `safe heaven’.

“What is the essence of your big man when you cannot invest in your people? Nigeria is blessed with talents. Invest in them,” he said.

