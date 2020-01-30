.Says verdict full of discrepancies, wrong re- computation

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) has urged the Supreme Court to review and reverse its decision on Imo State governorship election that it delivered on January 14, 2020 for obvious discrepancies in the judgments read in the open court and the Certified True Copy released to the parties.

The CSO said at a press conference in Abuja that a review of the judgment and the correction of the obvious anomalies contained in the judgment will restore confidence of Nigerians in the Judiciary which had dived to its lowest ebb in the history of the country.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria had on January 14th, 2020 delivered the judgement that removed Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma who came a distant fourth position at the election held March 9, 2019 as the Governor of Imo State.

The coalition of civil society organisations said that the respondents were shocked when they approached the court for a copy of the judgement delivered in open court which lasted less than 10 minutes on that day and contained in about 6 pages, “only to be given a judgement of 46 pages on 22nd January, totally different from the one read on 14th January.”

Just In: Electricity workers threaten strike if demands not met after 14 days

It noted that: “It was a full and final judgement on 14th January. The 22nd January judgement unsuccessfully tried to cover up loopholes observed by Nigerians following their outcry and condemnation of the judgement by both local and international community.

“The danger which this judgement released now in the CTC poses is that after the judgement delivered in open court, the Court went ahead and raised new legal issues and determined them to suit its resultant orders,” the civil society organisations alleged, adding that the new legal issues and reasoning were not pronounced in open court.

According to them, the judgment read in open Court only considered the evidence of the Policeman (PW54), but the text now released has included other witnesses including PW12 – PW34, PW11 and PW51″.

Alleging fraud, the CSO said what happened “is unprecedented in Nigeria’s judicial history. It is also”unprecedented for the Supreme Court to manipulate or doctor its own judgement to cover its tracks,” they further stated.

That the “new judgement was not given in open court and not in the presence of the parties as required by S.36 (3) of the Constitution.”

The coalition of civil society organisations said that the effort by the Supreme Court to manipulate its own judgement is unnecessary and may be futile as it has failed to explain why total votes cast as it allocated to only 2 parties is still more than the total accredited votes by 129,340 on the face of the record on Form EC8D, accepted by all the parties and even also tendered and relied on by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

They also faulted the decision of the apex court on the spread of scores over the local government areas.

They said that Section 179(2b) of the Constitution is clear that to be declared elected as Governor, a candidate must have not only the majority of total votes cast but also ¼ of the votes in 2/3 of the Local Governments of the state.

According to them, it was self-evident that nowhere in the petition or evidence did the Petitioner/Appellant, Hope Uzodinma, claim that he met the constitutional requirement of spread to be declared the winner.

“He only claimed in the reliefs without any supporting pleadings or evidence. It is one of the wonders of the world that the Supreme Court declared him winner without any evidence of spread,” they lamented.

“There was no breakdown of the total votes illegally added to him and no tally of votes for each candidate that contested the election,” they added.

The civil society organisations also said that in recent time since the return of democracy, the Courts have declared Oshiomhole of Edo State, Mimiko of Ondo State, Fayemi of Ekiti State, Aregbesola of Osun State and Peter Obi of Anambra State as winners of Governorship elections, as against the candidates declared by INEC.

That in all those judgments, the Court expressly stated the votes by which those candidates won and the scores of all the candidates that contested the election after exhaustive re-computation exercises.

That Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma did not prove entitlement to the reliefs sought by cogent, credible and sufficient evidence and that the relief granted to him by the Supreme Court was based on nothing and therefore should be a nullity.

They further stated that Supreme Court by its decision overthrew all known legal and electoral jurisprudence and settled principle such as the burden of proof, documentary hearsay, admissibility and weight attached to documents as the law seem to have been turned on its head.

“The Petitioner/Appellant had the burden to establish that election indeed took place at the 388 polling units by calling requisite witnesses, since the fact of holding of election in those units had been put in issue.

They said that “there was no basis to presume that election took place at the 388 Polling Units on account of production of results which the Respondents contended were false”.

That in the judgment, the Supreme Court unfortunately relied heavily on the testimony of PW54 (Rabiu Hussein), a Deputy Commissioner of Police and the results tendered by him marked Exhibits PPP1-PPP366 in holding that Hope Uzodinma scored the majority of lawful votes in the Imo State Governorship Election and declaring him winner of the election.

They said that Uzodinma pleading was that figure of 252, 452 votes which is exactly the number of Registered voters in the Petitioner‘s Table of Registered voters was cancelled but the apex court took it to mean excluded.

The civil society organisations further stated that the record of Court only showed that 366 FORMS EC8As (not 368 and definitely not 388) were admitted in evidence and marked as Exhibits PPP1 to PPP366.

“”These conflicting figures of 366, 368, or 388 Forms make Hussein’s evidence completely unreliable, the coalition added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

