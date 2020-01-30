Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed has called on local government administrators to exhibit a high sense of prudence in managing their resources most especially, the internally generated revenue.

Gov. Bala gave the charge yesterday while declaring open, a two- day retreat for commissioners, special advisers and other political appointees organized by the office of the state head of service in collaboration with office of the secretary to the state government held at the Bauchi State University, Gadau.

He pointed out that most people at the local government level are not contributing anything in terms of revenue generation and urged the authorities at the local government level to fasten their belts as it will not be business as usual.

“If the state internally generated revenue improves, definitely the government will no longer depend on the federation account for survival and the people will witness unprecedented infrastructural development and economic growth,” the governor said.

He reiterated his government’s determination to deal with anyone found mismanaging or using revenue sources of the local government revenue for personal interests, adding that the bad practice will not be tolerated under his administration.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed while speaking at the retreat, commended the governor for designing what he described as a great plan in the history of Bauchi state.

Yayale, who said that the blueprint when implemented will no doubt take the state to greater heights, urged the good people of the state to appreciate the governor and change their attitude for the overall interest of the state.

Read Also: Father repeatedly defiles 10-year-old daughter

“I therefore, wish to call on all members of the state executive council to make good use of the lessons they will learn during the retreat to make a difference in the area of revenue generation,” he said.

According to him, the blueprint will lift the people of the state out of poverty into economic prosperity if properly executed.

Speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman called on the executive to always collaborate with the state assembly for a better and prosperous Bauchi state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

