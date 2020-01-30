Justice Abubakar Kultigi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT on Thursday granted bail to the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke on the sum of N50million and one surety.

Justice Kultigi admitted Adoke to bail in his ruling on the bail application filed by the defendant who is standing trial before the court on 42 count charge bordering on alleged Malabu Oil deal.

The court also granted bail to the second defendant Ahmed Aliyu in the sum of N50million with one surety.

Also granted bail is the secretary of Malabu Oil and Gas PLC Rasky Gbinigie. The third defendant Gbinigie was admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million and one surety .

