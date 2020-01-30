The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, arraigned the MD/Editor-In-Chief of The Interview Magazine, Azubike Ishekwene, and one Olalekan Abdul, a businessman, over an alleged N350m fraud.

The duo was charged alongside one Morakinyo Bolanle (now at large) before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

The defendants were docked on a 15 amended count charge bothering on forgery, falsification of book and account, conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

The offences contravened sections 411, 365, 366 and 335 (2) of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015 and also section 1(1),(2) of the advance free fraud and other related offences Act No.14 of 2006.

According to the EFCC prosecutor, Muhammad Idris, the defendants used a false document titled “Board Resolution of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution Limited” dated September 27, 2010 to open an account with Keystone Bank Plc formerly known has Bank PHB as genuine.

The EFCC lawyer alleged that the defendants, with intent to defraud, obtained credit facility for Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution in the sum of N350,000,000 through false pretence from Wema Bank by falsely representing to them that the “Board Resolution of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution” dated 14th December, 2010 is genuine which representation they knew to be false.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them by the Commission.

The prosecutor, in view of the defendants’ not guilty plea, asked the court to remand them in prison custody.

However, the defence counsel to Abdul, Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), urged the court to grant bail to his client (the 1st defendant).

Acceding to the requests of the defence counsels, Justice Dada granted bail to the defendants present in court.

