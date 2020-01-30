An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that a 50-year-old man, Bolarinwa Adekoyeni, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter, be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of Adekoyeni, ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Idowu adjourned the matter untill April 1, for DPP legal advice.

Adekoyeni, who lives in Oloola Compound, Pako, Igboora, is charged with defilement.

Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that Adekoyeni, defiled a six-year old girl .

He alleged that Adekoyeni committed the offence on Jan. 23,at Oloola Compound,Pako, Igboora, Oyo State.

Adegboye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38, Vol. I, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

