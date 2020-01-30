President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the meeting of the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown as at the time of this report.

The meeting was a routine one where the security chiefs updated the president on security developments, particularly the on going fight against insurgency and crimes in some parts of the country.

The meeting had nothing to do with the calls, in some quarters, for the removal of the service chiefs as being speculated in the social media.

Those in attendance at the meeting included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Others were the Ministers of Defence, Interior and Police Affairs, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Rauf Aregbesola and Maigari Dingyadi, respectively, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, and Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

