WWE twins Brie and Nikki Bella have announced they are pregnant at the same time via their handle,Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

The sisters today said they were amazed to discover their due dates are just a week and a half apart.

Nikki told People magazine it was a total surprise.

“It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Her sister Brie added: “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the sisters, with Nikki and Dancing With the Stars and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Artem also announcing their engagement.

Artem popped the question back in November during a romantic trip to France but the couple decided to keep the news to themselves until January.

