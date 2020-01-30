Yola – Adamawa Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, said all the 21 LGAs in the state are endemic to schistosomiasis, a tropical disease.

Isa made this known Thursday in Yola in his speech to mark 2020 World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day, organized by the Ministry of Health, in conjunction with the state chapter of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPSN ).

Isa said other NTDs endemic in the state included Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Filariasis and Soil Transmitted Helmintis (STH).

He observed that NTDs posed obstacle to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and remained a serious impediment to poverty reduction, economic growth and social development.

“They are prevalent in tropical environments, especially in communities with poor sanitation, lack of portable water and deficient health care access.

“They are called ‘neglected’ because they generally afflict the world’s poorest and have received less attention than other diseases.

“The disease cause disability, stigmatization, school and work absenteeism, low wage earnings, increased healthcare spending, family impoverishment, low national productivity, long-term suffering and death”, the commissioner said.

According to him, the occasion presents a golden opportunity for the state to scale up advocacy to stakeholders, communication and Social Mobilization (ACSM) efforts so as to make the fight against NTDs a priority.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s theme for the NTDs Day is “Beat NTDs: For Good: For All’. ( NAN)



