Premier League side West Ham United has completed the signing of midfielder Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague.

Tomas has signed for West Ham on an initial six-month loan deal, with the Hammers having the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

“We are delighted to welcome Tomáš to West Ham United. I think that he gives us a lot of different qualities, but most importantly he fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the Club. He is young and hungry but with an established pedigree and proven talent.,” said Moyes.

“He was captain of Slavia Prague, he’s played as a defensive midfielder but he’s scored a lot of goals as an attacking midfielder as well. At the moment he ticks a lot of boxes. We need to give him the opportunity and time to settle in but we are confident he will prove to be a strong addition to the squad,” he added.

The 24-year-old has won 25 full caps for Czech Republic and is a two-time Czech title winner with Slavia Prague.

