‘Gov Hope Uzodinma will cover all that Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha did in just two years and Imolites will be awed within two years of his administration’ the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said

Mbaka also said that Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was sacked by the Supreme Court because he was surrounded by people who did not want him to work.

He said, “God took the glory away from Ihedioha because he was surrounded by people who don’t want him to work.

“I have always praised Ebonyi and Enugu governors because they are doing well. They are both in PDP. I’m not a politician and my ministry is about the Holy Spirit in line with Catholic doctrines.”

”Gov Uzodinma will cover all that Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha did in just two years and Imolites will be awed within two years of his administration.

Nigeria should expect fulfillment of 39 more prophecies- Fr. Mbaka

”Those accusing him of being partisan are yet to understand how the Holy Spirit works.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

