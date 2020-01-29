A primary school teacher, Munira Muhammad, has dragged her husband, Lawal Ibrahim before the Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for giving her only N300 daily for the upkeep of their three children.

Muhammad who resides within Kaduna metropolis, on Wednesday told the court that Ibrahim occasionally gave one measure of grinded maize and millet to her and the children.

Man allegedly abduct, sexually assault 3 women

The enstranged wife said: “N300, can’t sustain me and my three children.

“He has been given several opportunities by the court to make adjustment but has refused to do so. I am praying the court to terminate the marriage.”

In his response, the defendant, a commercial tricycle operator, said that he loved his wife and the N300 he gave her daily for their upkeep was enough for them.

Ibrahim prayed the court to grant him more time to explore ways of settlement with his wife.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, cautioned the defendant to see the need to treat his family fairly, in accordance with the teachings of his religion.

“You give four souls N300 daily to feed, while you go out and eat what you desire. You have to change and desire for your family what you desire for yourself,” the judge said.

He adjourned the case to Feb. 3 for the defendant to make adjustments and report back to court. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

