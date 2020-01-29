Hours after we reported that the Sudanese FA had shortlisted two candidates for the vacant national team coach position, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Hubert Velud will now take over from the sacked Zdravko Logarusic.

Logarusic was sacked in late December after Sudan suffered a 1-0 loss away to South Africa in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Velud is an experienced coach and took Togo to the 2009 AFCON in Angola. He has also coached several African clubs including TP Mazembe, Etoile du Sahel, Difaa El Jadida, USM Alger, Hassania Agadir, Stade Tunisien, CS Constantine and ES Setif.

The 60-year-old was sacked on Friday as the head coach of Algerian side JS Kabylie after a string of poor results.

He will be tasked with guiding Sudan in the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers as well as 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

