Former Nigeria international Austin Eguavoen has tipped Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for a new contract on one condition.

Eguavoen says Rohr must be based in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: What signing Pablo Mari means for Arsenal



Rohr’s contract expires in June but a fragile relationship with his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, will now see new clause being inserted in a new deal.

“Westerhoff did the same while coaching the Super Eagles team and players back home in the league had access to him directly,” he told brila.net.

Gernot Rohr coach of Nigeria during the Nigeria Training on 14 January 2018 at Grand Stade de Tanger, Tanger Morocco Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

“Gernot Rhor has done well, he deserves a new contract, but he must be resident here in Nigeria to help us develop our league and our football.

“I don’t think that should be a big deal, Rohr deserves a contract but I want him more here in the country than out there.

If Rohr accepts the new deal, he will begin paying tax in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

