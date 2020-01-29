.Says current level of insecurity in Nigeria alarming

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, says the 9th House will deploy legislative instruments to address insecurity in the country.

Rep. Kalu said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, on the achievements of the assembly in the past six months, stating that the current level of insecurity in the country was alarming.

“Another thing we will look at is Constitutional amendment. There will be a couple of them this year that will reflect the desires of the people. We will look at what pains you and pains us, which is insecurity in the land; the situation is alarming.

“We can no longer discuss it in low tones. The cries of those that have lost their lives are giving us sleepless nights and something needs to be done about it.

“This 9th House is going to look at various legislative interventions with regard to insecurity in the country to ensure Nigerians are safe. It is a core mandate of every government to protect lives and property,” he maintained.

However, the House member noted that the constitution empowers the police to handle security, adding that the force has the capability to handle the country’s internal security in spite of contrary views.

“Before now, there was this doubt, aspersions that they would not be able to do it. We are going to use legislative interventions to support them the more, and all the other role players within the Armed Forces,” he added.

Also, Rep. Kalu said the House has the political will to build on the achievements made in the past six months, reiterating that the House is content with what it has achieved within the period, especially the passage of the Finance Act, 2020 and the 2020 Appropriation Act.

The lawmaker said the executive has no reason not to implement the budget, adding that “the onus is on them now to let Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy as captured in the budget.”

He said the Finance Act was enacted to enhance the implementation of the budget because without the Act, it would be difficult to implement the budget.

“There were objectives set by the executive when they introduced the Finance Act; on one hand, it was to create a fair business environment that would enable a stimulation of our economy.

“On the other hand, it was to raise revenue that would be used for the implementation of the budget,” he added.

He said that the House would ensure that the executive walks its talk to see to the implementation of the budget and gave assurances that the House is committed to passing the Petroleum Governance Industry Bill before the end 2020.

Similarly, he added that the Electoral Act would be reviewed and urged Nigerians to make inputs when the process begins to ensure that the law meets their desires.

