Reactions have continued to trail the statement by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, who recently said that ‘nothing and no one is worth your marriage’
One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.— PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) January 29, 2020
”I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”
”Oh, you may say “I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friends.” That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that.
”So, he makes you become good friends with the fellow and before you know it, you would have fallen. May you not fall for any strategy of the devil in the mighty name of Jesus. If you have any friends that you talk to more than your spouse, break that friendship now.
”Spend more time with your spouse and make him/her your confidant. Exchange compliments. The reason many people have crushes outside their marriage is mostly due to a distance between the couple.
”They no longer communicate as they used to. When they talk, it is only on serious issues about the children or other family needs, instead of talking/gisting about just anything as they used to in the early days of their marriage.
”They no longer go out to fun places or take walks together except they are going
No one should be closer to you or know more about you than your spouse.’
But many have reacted to the statement while some are in support, others are of a contrary opinion some of which are below
Tosin Olugbenga@TosinOlugbenga said ‘We can all criticize Pastor Adeboye for asking his son to sack his secretary until the wife of the son sees a romantic message between her husband&the secretary, takes it up,get into a fight with the husband and kill the husband in anger.
Obi Of Onitsha@cliqik Pastor Adeboye asked his son to fire his secretary because he couldn’t control the ecstasy of working around her. An innocent woman lost her job for nothing and people are replying, “More grace to Daddy.” I don’t understand, grace to fire more innocent people??
Michel_231@231_michel“Pastor Adeboye, Crush that Crush is for married people, right? That means the son & secretary are not single, right? That means for your MARRIAGE to work, no room for David & Bathsheba drama, right? Take the lessons & stop this follow the crowd mentality.
Amber_Jay@_Copah_Jay Most of you females coming after Pastor Adeboye for his tweet won’t even let your maid stay a second more in your house if you notice her being too friendly with your husband. “Let her who is without sin be the first to cast a stone”
