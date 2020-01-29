

Reactions have continued to trail the statement by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, who recently said that ‘nothing and no one is worth your marriage’

Adeboye on Twitter said he advised his son to sack his secretary because he was bec o ming too fond of her and was always excited to see her at work.

Adeboye said, ”One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again.

”I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”

”Oh, you may say “I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friends.” That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that.

”So, he makes you become good friends with the fellow and before you know it, you would have fallen. May you not fall for any strategy of the devil in the mighty name of Jesus. If you have any friends that you talk to more than your spouse, break that friendship now.

”Spend more time with your spouse and make him/her your confidant. Exchange compliments. The reason many people have crushes outside their marriage is mostly due to a distance between the couple.

”They no longer communicate as they used to. When they talk, it is only on serious issues about the children or other family needs, instead of talking/gisting about just anything as they used to in the early days of their marriage.

”They no longer go out to fun places or take walks together except they are going for family functions. If there is no distance between yourself and your spouse, no crush can come between you.

No one should be closer to you or know more about you than your spouse.’

But many have reacted to the statement while some are in support, others are of a contrary opinion some of which are below

Mercenary@Ifeatu9·My sister if you chase away your help cos you feel she might tempt your hubby then you have no right to blast Pastor Adeboye. Like the only crime your help commited is developing breast and growing into a beautiful woman. Everyone is woke on social media , hypocrites..

Tosin Olugbenga@TosinOlugbenga said ‘We can all criticize Pastor Adeboye for asking his son to sack his secretary until the wife of the son sees a romantic message between her husband&the secretary, takes it up,get into a fight with the husband and kill the husband in anger.

UG@UgwunnaEjikem·Even people that won’t let their partners keep besties of the opposite sex are condemning Pastor Adeboye … lol I don’t agree with his thread but most of you won’t say pim if your partner pulls that move. Infact you ‘d even feel “special” talmbout “cut him/her off for me” Abegi!

William Ukpe@William said: ‘If a Feminist says. “Men are scum, they can’t hold their sexual urges” Una go complain. But Pastor Adeboye instead of telling His Son to Man up and bury his sexual urges. Told his boy to sack a staff for merely existing. U lot are defending it. Low quality men

Tife@Tife_fabunmi said ‘I just read Pastor Adeboye thread and I am not satisfied with the man sacking the woman coz he couldn’t control himself, instead he could have helped her secure a job in another place or change her dept and as for the other tweets below, it’s facts but that first tweet…. . Nahhh!

Sister Tinu @Bami After dragging Pastor Adeboye on Twitter today , they will rush to redemption camp tomorrow to tap from his anointing.

Obi Of Onitsha@cliqik Pastor Adeboye asked his son to fire his secretary because he couldn’t control the ecstasy of working around her. An innocent woman lost her job for nothing and people are replying, “More grace to Daddy.” I don’t understand, grace to fire more innocent people??

QUDUS@QdPaper pastor adeboye told his son to sack his secretary because of the excitement he get around her Mathew 5:29 If your right eye causes you to stumble , gouge it out & throw it away People criticizing adeboye are Christians who don’t read bible Stop adding civilization into religion.

Michel_231@231_michel“Pastor Adeboye, Crush that Crush is for married people, right? That means the son & secretary are not single, right? That means for your MARRIAGE to work, no room for David & Bathsheba drama, right? Take the lessons & stop this follow the crowd mentality.

Doyenbossladythegreat®@DSowole Replying to @231_michelSir, the tru e is in reality most woma n will sack whoever is on the way to destroy their home. We read to argue in this country.

Lorita Deina@Loritahmed This is really somehow Pastor Adeboye has said absolutely everything wrong in that thread why should you make someone unemployed “fire secretary” that has done nothing wrong. Why should she suffer for the mans lost. DADDY GO sha

Irukera Toni Jesse@IrukeraToni Pastor Adeboye “Daddy GO” said absolutely nothing wrong in that thread asking the son to “fire secretary” the only mistake was that he didn’t ask him to get the young lady another job.

Amber_Jay@_Copah_Jay Most of you females coming after Pastor Adeboye for his tweet won’t even let your maid stay a second more in your house if you notice her being too friendly with your husband. “Let her who is without sin be the first to cast a stone”

