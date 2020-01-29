A former chairman of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Charles Babatunde Ezekwem has said that he was treated as a stranger by PDP cabals in Rt, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha administration, saying that his contributions to the victory of the party in 2019 general elections was not appreciated.

Chief Ezekwem denied speculations making the rounds that he has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party.

He also dismissed the claim in some quarters that he had resigned from the party in order to retain the chairmanship of the state owned Heartland Football club.

It would be recalled that Ezekwem on Monday resigned as the chairman of the PDP.

Ezekwem at a press conference in Owerri, said that his decision to quit his chairmanship position and the party was borne out of the deliberate policy by a cabal loyal to ex- Governor Emeka Ihedioha to shut him out of the activities of the government, stressing that even decisions concerning the party which he is the chairman were in most cases taken without his knowledge.

He said that it was under his chairmanship of the state PDP that restored the confidence of the people in the party and that he had also conducted the most free and fair primary elections which had led to the overall victory of the party in the 2019.

He said “after the victory of the party in the 2019 gubernatorial I began to see the signs that I am no longer wanted in the party, and most sensitive meetings called by the government I was never invited. Even when I attend public functions organised by the state government I was not given a seat and it was as bad as that. Do you know that even as the state party chairman decisions concerning the party were taken without my knowledge?

He further alleged that the former deputy governor, Hon Gerald Irona had sacked some LGA party chairmen who he said did not support them without his knowledge as the chairman of the party .

“But, I disagreed with that. Even the deputy governor has never picked my calls as the chairman of the party even when I was instrumental in making him the running mate to ex- Governor Emeka Ihedioha.”

Ezekwem further alleged that he was being blackmailed by the supporters of ex- Governor Ihedioha who had wanted him out of the party at all cost.

“The few persons who had constituted themselves into a cabal who do not want me in the party are acting on behalf of the ex- governor. Two months ago it was speculated that after the Supreme Court judgement that I would be removed. My tenure would have ended in August but they do not want me to conduct the party’s congress which is this March 2020, and even two days to the Supreme Court judgement they had already asked somebody to take over. So I was like a stranger in the party which I have helped to victory and the best for me was simply to resign.”

