Following the death of an Action Alliance (AA) chieftain in Imo state Ndubuisi Emenike through an accidental discharge by an operative of the NSCDC, the Commandant General of the corps, Abdullahi Gana, has banned officers and men from displaying firearms in public places.

He declared this when he paid a condolence visit to Senator Rochas Okorocha to commiserate with him on the demise of the illustrious son of the state.

Gana maintained that the order is necessitated by the need to prevent future occurrence of such a costly accident warning that any personnel caught flagrantly displaying or brandishing firearms in whatever circumstances or during any celebration risks being dismissed from service.

“And henceforth, it has become an offence for armed bearers to stay within the immediate perimeters of any occasion; they must keep a 50 metres distance away from events or party venues,” Gana said.

He assured Sen. Okorocha and the entire people of Imo state of punitive action against the alleged shooter of the chieftain without any compromise, adding that “as the head of a disciplined and responsible organization, the condolence visit is necessary to commiserate and identify with the people of Imo state at this period of mourning.”

Gana consequently, warned all state commandants to put their houses in order and ensure that their personnel exhibit the highest form of professional discipline wherever they find themselves.

The commandant general stressed that on no account must he receive reports bothering on the misuse of firearms from any state command because when that happens, such commandant should be ready to face the consequences.

He expressed regret over the incident and assured that the corps is with the family of the deceased politician in prayers and will be paying personal condolence visits to the immediate family of the deceased in Imo and Lagos states soon.

