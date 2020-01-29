General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God {RCCG}, Enoch Adejare Adeboye shared on his twitter handle an advice he gave to his son.

One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage. — PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) January 29, 2020

Here is what Nigerians think,

Pastor Adeboye asked his son to fire his secretary because he couldn't control the ecstasy of working around her.

An innocent woman lost her job for nothing and people are replying, "More grace to Daddy."



I don't understand, grace to fire more innocent people?? — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) January 29, 2020

Daddy GO Pastor Adeboye about to trend because of that tweet lol.

Trust Nigerians to chronically dissect it, misinterpret it and and take it out of context..



Grab your popcorn and coke Ladies and Gentlemen 🍿🍷 — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) January 29, 2020

Adeboye should have told him to step on her before he sacks her to complete the misogyny circle — 🎈 (@15boluwa) January 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

