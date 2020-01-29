A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed Feb. 3 for arraignment of a 42-year-old man, Ganiyu Kiokik, charged with trafficking in 4.45kg of cannabis.

NDLEA-officials

The defendant was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on one count.

NDLEA records 8.6% increase in arrests at MMIA in 2019 — Garba

The charge marked FHC/L/10C/2020 is pending before Justice Muslim Hassan.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 22, 2019.

He said that the defendant was arrested following a tip-off at Ikaka Agege in Lagos, while trading on hemp, a banned substance.

The alleged offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, 2004..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that drug trafficking attracts up to life imprisonment.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

