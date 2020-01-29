Finally, Premier League side Manchester United has agreed a deal to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, subject to a medical.

United were reported to have increased their offer to Lisbon for Bruno twice in the with the second bid reported to be worth £67.76m. According to reports, the Primeira Liga giants accepted the bid. And now the Red Devils have revealed that the two clubs have reached an agreement for the transfer of the midfielder.

“Manchester United are delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes,” a statement from the club read.

“The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

