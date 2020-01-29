Italian side Inter Milan has confirmed the signing of Tottenham ace Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has joined the Italian giants Inter Milan on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The 27-year-old, who was out of contract in the summer, has signed for the Serie A side for a fee in the region of £17million.

Eriksen’s has ended his six-and-a-half-year stay with Spurs, where he was a key player for the north London side as they finished as runners up in the Champions League last season.

The Denmark international underwent his medical on Monday and has signed a deal until 2024 which is reportedly worth around £6.5m per season, including bonuses.

