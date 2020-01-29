Speaker of the Imo state of House Assembly, Chiji Collins and seven other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday at plenary announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Collins, who represents Isiala Mbano State Constituency in the House won the election on under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and defected to PDP to secure the speakership in the House of Assembly.

The speaker’s defection to APC did not come to political pundits as a surprise since the speakership was zoned to Okigwe zone where the speaker comes from as he was eager to retain his seat.

The House of Assembly member representing Aboh Mbaise, who hails from the same local government with former Governor Emeka Ihedioha was among those who defected to the APC on Tuesday.

Daily Times reports that the state Chairman of PDP, Chief Charles Ezekwem on Monday tendered his resignation and defected to the APC while Uche Ogbuagu made his resignation letter public on Monday and finally defected to APC yesterday.

The defecting PDP lawmakers are Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East);

Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West); Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West); Kennedy Ibe (Obowo); Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru); Michael Crown (Ihitte Uboma); Eddie Obinna (Aboh Mbaise) and Chiji Collins (speaker) from Isiala Mbano.

It would be recalled that three members had decamped to the APC few days after the Supreme Court on January 14, sacked Ihedioha as the governor of the state and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor.

As Ihedioha returns to Supreme Court for justice

Ihedioha on March 9, 2019 won the governorship polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as flag-bearer of the PDP beating other contenders, Uche Nwosu, the flag bearer of the Action Alliance (AA), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume (APGA) and Senator Hope Uzodinma (APC) to second, third and fourth positions respectively.

