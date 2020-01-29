Gabriel Barbosa, affectionately known as Gabigol, has confirmed that he will be joining Brazilian side Flamengo on a permanent basis.

Gabigol spent last season on loan with the Mengão, making a significant contribution to their Brasileirão and Copa Libertadores wins, scoring 34 goals in all competitions including a late, dramatic brace in the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate.

Sky in Italy claims that Flamengo will pay €17m for the 23-year-old Brazilian striker and Inter will retain a 20% sell-on clause for any future transfers that Gabigol makes.

Chelsea had been linked with the striker, along with other European clubs, but Gabigol’s foreseeable future looks set to be spent in Brazil.

