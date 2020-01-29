Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that Federal Government’s borrowing would be invested in the development of the nation’s infrastructure.

Speaking during an inspection tour of Highway projects in Niger State, explained that borrowings invested on infrastructure would create jobs and help the country achieve self- sustaining economy.

“A nation’s wealth is measured by its infrastructure. The concern of Nigerians on government borrowing is legitimate, but borrowing should be weighed with the problem they are used to solve.

“People need infrastructure if they can see that the money borrowed is used to deliver critical infrastructure, then their queries can be assuaged.”

Fashola disclosed that each of the road projects inspected has the capacity to employ over a thousand workforce which would help the Federal Government’s drive in creating jobs for its teaming unemployment youths.

The projects inspected by the Minister includes: dualization of Suleja-Minna Phase I and phase II, the reconstruction of Bida-Lapai-Lambata road, the construction of Agaie-Katcha-Barro road, dualization of Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani road and rehabilitation of New Bussa-Kaiama road.

According to the Project Manager of Salini Nigeria Limited the company handling the dualization of the Suleja-Mina road, Mr. Paolo Canpanella said that his company has over 300 staff in their payroll and that they are committed to completing the road on or before the completion date of January 2023.

The dualization of Jebba-Mokwa-Bakani road in Niger State will ease transportation of agricultural produce, reduce the pressure on existing single-carriage road facilities, reduce travel time and ultimately reduce vehicle operating costs.

