Fernandinho has extended his stay with Manchester City after signing a new 12-month contract extension with the reigning Premier League champions.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder will mark the signing of his new deal by making his 300th appearance for the club in the Manchester derby.

His previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season but has been important for City playing in the center back position after Aymeric Laporte’s injury.

Fernandinho has been a vital cog in the City wheel side since moving to the Etihad Stadium in a £30million move from Donetsk in 2013.

The 34-year-old was delighted to ink the new deal, “This is the best possible news. I want to take this opportunity to put on record how grateful I am to my team-mates and the backroom staff here at City.

“Without them, this deal would not be possible, so sincere thanks to every single one of them. I have enjoyed every second of my time at City.

“I never expected to build such a meaningful relationship with the club and the fans, but it has happened, and I am grateful every single day.

“Our fans are unbelievable; I am so happy that I will continue to play for them a year longer. I feel their love and passion and it genuinely helps keep me driven.

“My focus now is on making sure we continue to be successful. My time here has been decorated by silverware, but under Pep’s guidance we have really accelerated.

“I want that to carry on for as long as possible.”

