To give the anti – graft crusade of the Buhari administration a boost, the federal government has been advised to deploy the services of auditors in its service as well as others in the private service.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) also appealed to auditors in the country to key into the fight against corruption.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke respectively, the group noted that auditors have a major role to play in the renewed efforts of the Buhari administration to eradicate corruption in Nigeria.

“We are of the opinion that the auditors as the first line of accountability in the governance system should lead in the efforts to ensure accountability in public accounts.

“We therefore, urge the auditors to always discharge their responsibilities diligently and without fear or favour, as failure to do that will open public coffers to predatory tendencies, stealing and unbridled corruption, and the implication is a lack of confidence in the government and inability to deliver basic amenities to the citizens,” the group stated.

BMO re-echoed President Buhari’s clarion call on Nigerians not to be afraid of auditors if they have no skeletons in their cupboards.

It however, re-emphasized its belief that the president’s commitment in the fight against corruption is intended to utilise scarce government resources for the generality of the people and auditors have a major role to play towards realising the objective.

“The time has come for the auditors at all tiers of government to step up their due process and accountability work in order to save the scarce resources and plug leakages in the financial system of the government.

“We enjoin the auditors to use the second edition of the conference of auditors-general in Nigeria as a period for stock-taking and introspection on the adverse effects of corruption on the country and its citizens.

“Auditors have an important role to play in delivering good governance in the country, considering their vantage position in all the sectors of the public service,” the statement added.

