Gunmen have continued their deadly attacks in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing a man and setting many buildings ablaze.

The latest onslaught took place early on Monday while residents of the two communities were still in bed.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abuh Gabriel, who confirmed the development, said that a man was killed in the latest attack.

Gabriel said however that security men had been deployed to the two communities and that calm had been restored, adding that efforts were being made to unmask the perpetrators of the attack, which has been re-occurring in recent times.

Communities in Bokkos, bordering Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Arears of Plateau State have been under unrelenting siege by gunmen, who have been killing locals in some communities in North Central Nigeria.

A former Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly, Titus Alams, who is a native of Rubio, revealed on Tuesday that the attackers looted property after killing and burning the corpse of a man. He said that many residential buildings, shops, and places of worship were also set ablaze.

“The man who was killed and his corpse burnt was sick that was why he could not run when others were running away during the attack. With yesterday’s attack, the number of people so far killed in a similar attack is now 16 in communities across Bokkos Local Government Area,” Alams said.

The ex-speaker described the attacks as shocking and unbelievable, calling on security agencies to come to the aid of people of the area. He disclosed that the gunmen came on motorcycles and moved about looting and burning people’s houses, shops and places of worship.

“My own house was partly burnt, while the family house of my former Chief of Staff, Reuben Musa-Mallah, was completely burnt down along with others,” he announced.

Alams expressed fears that if prompt action is not taken, other villages, including Mushu, Mile Bagwa, Manja and Marit, close to Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas might also be attacked.

“These border communities need serious surveillance by security operatives, otherwise the attackers might also attack these areas like they have done to Rubio,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Council, Yusuf Machen, who corroborated the account given by Alams, described the attacks as wicked and ungodly.

Machen pleaded with the federal and state governments to come to the aid of the affected communities, saying that many residents were now homeless and going without food.

“Most of the affected people are currently at the internally displaced persons’ camp in the Bokkos Council Secretariat,’’ he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

