FairMoney, a mobile bank for emerging markets, has signed comedian and actor, Animashaun Samuel Perry, self-styled Broda Shaggi, as brand ambassador.

The deal which is for a period of one year, will establish collaborations between Broda Shaggi and FairMoney to reach its grassroots audience.

In a statement, FairMoney’s Head of Direct Marketing, Seun Oratokhai, said that both parties were pleased with the terms of the contract.

‘Broda Shaggi was an obvious choice following the interaction with consumers during the “Friends Loan Test” and the “No Excuses” campaign which was launched last year. Our consumers and target audience also connected with him immensely during our roadshows and activations,’ Oratokhai said.

‘He is the face of our brand not just because he is funny and has a huge fanbase but because he represents the normal Nigerians that are our customers. In addition, like Broda Shaggi, FairMoney is a young brand that is rapidly growing in popularity,’ she concluded.

The comedian who is also a singer and voiceover artist has over three million followers on Instagram and came into the limelight for his humorous social media skits.

Broda Shaggi featured in FairMoney’s influencer marketing campaign last December dubbed “The Friends Loan Test.”

The reception the brand received from the association signalled that the comedian is a good fit.

