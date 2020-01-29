The Ivory Coast icon will team up with former stars including Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke to raise money for victims Down Under

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will team up with the likes of former Manchester United duo Dwight Yorke and Ji-sung Park in a charity match in Australia to raise money following the fires which have left more than 30 dead and thousands of homes destroyed since September.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey and World Cup winner with France legend David Trezeguet will also feature in the encounter to be held at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, May 23.

James Johnson, Football Federation Australia chief, was sympathetic towards the victims of the fires, before praising the valiant efforts of the first responders to the disaster.

