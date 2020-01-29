President Muhammadu Buhari has requested of the Senate to confirm of Dr. Kingsley Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Senate on Tuesday also received notice of the confirmation of Professor Adeola Akande as the chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Both requests were contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and dated January 16, 2020, and December 24, 2019, respectively.

Also appointed was Uche Onwude as member of the Board of the Commission.

Buhari, in a letter requesting the confirmation of Obiora as Deputy Governor, CBN wrote: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Obiora for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In a separate letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, Buhari wrote: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as Chairman and member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

The nominees are: Professor Adeolu Akande (South West) as Chairman, and Mr. Uche Onwude (South East) as Member of the NCC Board.

In a related development, the Senate on Tuesday received a request for the confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as Director-General for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The request was contained in another letter dated January 7, 2020 and read on the floor during plenary.

