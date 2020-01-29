President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to resign from office having failed in its constitutional redponsibility to provide secutity for the citizenry.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnanya Abaribe, who call his resignation said President Buhari’s government has displayed incapability to effectively tackle the security challenges bedevilng the country.

He stated this on Wednesday in his contribution to the ongoing debate on a motion on the urgent need to restructure, review and reorganize the current security architecture sponsored by the Leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahay.

Nigerians react to Adeboye telling his son to fire his secretary to avoid temptation

Abaribe noted the that incessant killings of Nigerians has reached unbearable proportions, adding that the best way to solve a problem is to address it from the top

He insisted that those who live by propaganda will die by propaganda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

