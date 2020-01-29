Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex A. Okoh has charged the management staff of the agency to be innovative in the discharge of their duties to enhance reforms of public enterprises and other critical sectors of the economyThe Director-General stated this during a two-day retreat for Management Staff of the Bureau, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, aimed at reviewing the Bureau’s current performance to identify critical areas that need attention.

A statement by Amina Tukur Othman, Head of Public Relations of BPE said the retreat was part of the relentless drive towards crafting a strategy that will enhance a future of impact and relevance in reforming public enterprises and critical sectors of the economy.

Declaring open, the Retreat with the theme: Visioning Our Future Okoh says “Presentations and discussions at the Retreat must articulate creative and practical road maps that would help the Bureau consolidate on its achievements, deliver its mandate and approach its future in an innovative manner,”

He also challenged them to begin to think out of the box by moving away from the Bureau’s traditional approach to its enterprise and sector reforms mandate in order to make it relevant in the years ahead.

In line with the theme of the Retreat, Okoh noted that visioning a future requires innovation by the Bureau not resting on its oars on transactions and non-transaction processes and “holding people accountable because in this journey to the future, we are as strong as our weakest link”.

He also implored them to initiate ways to transform the Bureau from a strong bureaucracy to an Innovation-Driven Organisation (IDO), even as he said attention would be given to the New Enterprise Transformation Strategy (NETS) put in place by his administration to reinvent the high standards that in the past steered efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness in the Bureau’s operations and programme delivery.

According to the DG, the repositioning aspect of the NETS which is core and the second pillar includes the various initiatives aimed at reinvigorating and re-establishing the Bureau to taking its lofty position, relevance and ultimately fit for the future.

In a paper presentation titled: Navigating The MDAs/BPE Minefield in PE Reforms: Practical Pathways& Titbits, former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Sector Reforms (BPSR), Dr Joe Abah, listed ways for the Bureau to remain relevant and guide against conflicts with sister agencies and other government organisations.

