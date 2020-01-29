Following the approval by the Nigeria Communications Commission, Airtel Nigeria has announced the addition of 0904 number series to its numbering range.

The telecommunications company said in a statement that the new number series, which increased its numbering range scheme to nine, would throw up an amazing opportunity for more Nigerians to join its network.

Aside from the 0904 number range, Airtel currently has the following numbering series: 0802, 0808, 0708, 0812, 0701, 0902, 0907 and 0901.

Airtel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said the expansion would enable its network to accommodate more telecoms customers.

He said, “We express our profound appreciation to all our customers and to new customers who have demonstrated by their actions that Airtel is not just an innovative and reliable network but a network with compelling value offerings.

“We assure our customers that we will not rest on our laurels as we create more unique and customised propositions that will empower them to realise their dreams as well as succeed in their personal and professional endeavours.”

He added, “With the new 0904 number range, we are inviting more telecoms consumers to come experience the best and widest 4G and digital experience.”

According to the statement, Airtel Networks Limited is one of the top four mobile service providers in terms of subscribers with a customer base of more than 50 million.

“The company’s product offerings are 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce and enterprise services,” it said.

Also, in a recent event in Lagos, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu lauded the company’s CSR inititive ‘’ Airtel touching lives’’ for being committed to touching lives and supporting the government to continually ensure that Lagos State remains a destination of choice for people to do well, thrive and progress.

